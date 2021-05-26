Sports Illustrated home
Napoleon's Corner Ep. 30: Now vs Later

A new episode of Napoleon's Corner has been released.
Author:
Publish date:

"Napoleon's Corner" will release each Wednesday at 7 p.m. EST on Mountaineer Maven. Former West Virginia running back Eugene Napoleon will talk all things from the recruiting process, his time at WVU, analysis of WVU football today, life, and much more.

Short excerpt from Eugene:

“Always try to complete your task today instead of wanting for tomorrow Time waits for no one. My mother used to always tell me, tomorrow is not promised. My preparation now aligns me for my success later."

