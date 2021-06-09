Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSubscribeSI.com
Search

Napoleon's Corner Ep. 32: Thank the Critics

A new episode of Napoleon's Corner has been released.
Author:
Publish date:

"Napoleon's Corner" will release each Wednesday at 7 p.m. EST on Mountaineer Maven. Former West Virginia running back Eugene Napoleon will talk all things from the recruiting process, his time at WVU, analysis of WVU football today, life, and much more.

Short excerpt from Eugene:

“A critic can motivate you or hold you back. Be thankful to the critics for helping you get to the next level. It's all about perspective."

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Nap's Corner
noncategorized

Napoleon's Corner Ep. 32: Thank the Critics

West Virginia Mountaineers forward Logan Routt (31) fouls Texas Tech Red Raiders forward TJ Holyfield (22) in the second half at United Supermarkets Arena.
Mountaineers in the Pros

Logan Routt Joins Best Virginia

USATSI_15788389_168388579_lowres
Mountaineers in the Pros

How to Watch, Receive Updates of Alek Manoah's 3rd MLB Start

Kevin Brophy
Baseball

Brophy and Adams Nominated for 2020-21 Big 12 Sportsperson of the Year

Screen Shot 2021-06-09 at 3.07.44 AM
Recruiting

Jaden Mangham Discusses Official Visit to WVU

West Virginia forward Jalen Bridges drives the lane for one of his five field goals on the evening on his way to a career-high 22 points and grabbed a career-high 12 rebounds.
Basketball

Jalen Bridges Gives Explanation Behind Number Change

Paul Mcintosh Richmond
Baseball

Paul McIntosh Has Big Night in MLB Draft League Debut

USATSI_11320514_168388579_lowres
Recruiting

Highlights + Evaluation of Each 2022 WVU Football Commit