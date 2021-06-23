Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSubscribeSI.com
Search

Napoleon's Corner Ep. 33: Blended Thoughts

A new episode of Napoleon's Corner has been released.
Author:
Publish date:

"Napoleon's Corner" will release each Wednesday at 7 p.m. EST on Mountaineer Maven. Former West Virginia running back Eugene Napoleon will talk all things from the recruiting process, his time at WVU, analysis of WVU football today, life, and much more.

Short excerpt from Eugene:

“When there's a lot of different ideas and thoughts going on; it's important to know the direction and path you are taking. Stop allowing other people to make decisions for you."

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Nap's Corner
noncategorized

Napoleon's Corner Ep. 33: Blended Thoughts

WVU football helmet
Recruiting

2024 DL 'All Smiles' Following WVU Offer

yates-brandon-65388-7
Football

Way-Too-Early Depth Charts: Projecting WVU's 2021 LT Order

USATSI_14921012_168388579_lowres
Mountaineers in the Pros

Raiders DL Darius Stills Makes Jersey Number Change

Neal Brown
Football

Two More Newcomers Arrive on Campus

West Virginia Mountaineers forward Gabe Osabuohien (3) looks to pass while defended by Kansas Jayhawks guard Isaiah Moss (4) during the first half at WVU Coliseum.
Basketball

WVU's Opponent for Big 12/SEC Challenge Announced

Screen Shot 2021-06-23 at 10.20.00 AM
Recruiting

WVU is Making 2023 DL Joel Starlings a Priority

Deuce McBride
Basketball

Miles McBride's Draft Stock Rises at NBA Draft Combine