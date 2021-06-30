Sports Illustrated home
Napoleon's Corner Ep. 34

A new episode of Napoleon's Corner has been released.
Author:
Publish date:

"Napoleon's Corner" will release each Wednesday at 7 p.m. EST on Mountaineer Maven. Former West Virginia running back Eugene Napoleon will talk all things from the recruiting process, his time at WVU, analysis of WVU football today, life, and much more.

Short excerpt from Eugene:

“Try loving yourself first, before you trade self-love for all the materialistic stuff. There is no amount of success or achievement that comes before loving yourself."

