September 1, 2021
Napoleon's Corner Ep. 35: TEAM

A new episode of Napoleon's Corner has been released.
"Napoleon's Corner" will release each Wednesday at 7 p.m. EST on Mountaineer Maven. Former West Virginia running back Eugene Napoleon will talk all things from the recruiting process, his time at WVU, analysis of WVU football today, life, and much more.

Short excerpt from Eugene:

“Having the right TEAM of people around you is important to your overall success. Make sure everyone is on the same page. Using the TEAM concept gives you a much better opportunity to achieve your goals."

