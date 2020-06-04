2021 CB Maxwell Hairston to Delay Commitment

Despite having a commitment date set for today, June 3rd, class of 2021 cornerback Maxwell Hairston has decided to put his college announcement on hold for the time being.

Hairston released his top eight schools back on May 20th, which consisted of Arkansas, Boston College, Kansas, Cincinnati, Iowa State, Ole Miss, Temple, and West Virginia.

“They [WVU] made the list because they got after me early in the recruiting process being my second Power Five offer,” Hairston told Mountaineer Maven recruiting analyst Jonathan Martin. “The coaching staff and I feel like I could turn things around if I do end up picking WVU.”

Hairston has not officially rescheduled his commitment date, but this could be a good sign for West Virginia considering he has yet to make a visit to Morgantown.

