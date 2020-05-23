MountaineerMaven

2021 Offensive Lineman Earns WVU Offer, Talks Future Visit

Schuyler Callihan

One of the most recent offers sent out by the West Virginia coaching staff went to class of 2021 offensive lineman Armon Bethea of Erasmus Hall High School in Brooklyn, NY.

"I was very shocked, but I realized with all of the hard work and effort that I put in - I realized that I earned it," Bethea said about the West Virginia offer. "I know they have a strong football tradition and a passionate fan base. I watched a couple of games this past season and liked the atmosphere."

The lead man in his recruitment is tight ends coach Travis Trickett and Bethea says "our relationship has gotten off to a great start." Bethea also notes that he and the West Virginia coaching staff have discussed setting up a visit, but won't have one set until the dead period is lifted.

Bethea also holds offers from Miami, Syracuse, Pitt, Bowling Green, UMass, and Colorado State. As of today, no schools stick out in his recruitment and is "too early to tell" for when a decision will be made.

