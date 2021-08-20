2021 Schedules + Results for Each WVU Football Commit
Note: Games will begin this weekend for some WVU commits. Results will be posted here. Those who will be in action are WR Kevin Thomas, WR Jarel Williams, OL Maurice Hamilton, LB Raleigh Collins, and DE Aric Burton.
QB Nicco Marchiol
9/10 at Casteel
9/17 vs Bishop Gorman
9/24 at Centennial
10/1 at Perry
10/8 at Chaparral
10/15 vs Desert Vista
10/29 vs Highland
11/5 at Higley
11/12 vs Chandler
RB Justin Williams
8/27 at Campbell
9/10 vs Hiram
9/17 at Douglas County
10/1 at Alexander
10/8 vs Rome
10/15 vs Paulding County
10/22 at Carrollton
10/28 vs South Paulding
11/5 at Dalton
WR Kevin Thomas
8/21 vs Pennsbury
8/27 vs Roman Catholic
9/4 vs Archbishop
9/16 vs Archbishop Ryan
9/24 at Conwell-Egan Catholic
10/1 at Bonner-Prendie
10/8 vs Lansdale Catholic
10/16 at Archbishop Carroll
10/22 at Cardinal O'Hara
10/30 vs West Catholic
WR Jarel Williams
8/20 at Theodore
8/27 vs Hewitt-Trussville
9/3 at McGill-Toolen
9/10 vs Baldwin County
9/17 vs Blount
9/24 vs Davidson
10/1 at Spanish Fort
10/8 vs Gulf Shores
10/15 at Robertsdale
10/22 vs Citronelle
TE Corbin Page
9/3 Parkersburg
9.10 Riverside
9/17 St. Albans
9/24 South Charleston
10/1 Huntington
10/8 Fairmont Senior
10/15 Capital
10/29 Martinsburg
11/5 Hurricane
OL Landen Livingston
8/27 vs Angola
9/3 at Norwell
9/10 vs New Haven
9/24 vs Bellmont
10/1 at Huntington North
10/8 vs Columbia City
10/15 Dekalb
OL Maurice Hamilton
8/20 at North Canton Hoover
8/27 vs Garfield Heights
9/3 at Euclid
9/10 vs Akron Buchtel
9/17 at Lorain
9/24 vs Strongsville
10/1 vs Bedford
10/8 at Maple Heights
10/15 vs Shaw
10/23 at Shaker Heights
OL Charlie Katarincic
9/25 vs Lawrenceville
10/2 at Kent
10/9 at Avon Old Farms
10/16 vs Taft
10/23 vs Hotchkiss
10/30 at Loomis Chaffee
11/6 vs Trinity-Pawling
11/13 at Deerfield Academy
11/20 at New England Bowl Game
OL Sullivan Weidman
9/18 at NGHS
9/25 vs WA
10/1 vs HHCD
10/8 vs St. Luke's
10/16 at BS
10/23 at KOHS
10/29 vs WMA
11/13 at Pingree
DE Aric Burton
8/20 vs Ambassador Christian
8/27 vs Gadsden County
9/3 vs Tru Prep
9/10 at Deland
9/17 at Trinity Christian
9/24 at Raines
10/1 at Manatee
10/8 Bolca Prep
10/22 at McCallie
10/29 vs Miami International
11/5 at Palmetto
DE Zion Young
8/27 at Colquitt County
9/3 at Creekside
9/17 vs Mays
9/24 vs Shiloh
10/1 vs Langston Hughes
10/7 at Morrow
10/22 at North Atlanta
10/29 at Lovejoy
11/5 vs Tucker
LB Travious Lathan
9/3 vs Palmetto
9/10 vs Tru Prep
9/17 at Benjamin
9/24 at Dade Christian
10/1 vs Champagnat Catholic
10/15 at Chaminade-Madonna
10/29 at Cardinal Newman
11/5 at Bishop Moore
LB Raleigh Collins III
8/21 vs Pennsbury
8/27 vs Roman Catholic
9/4 vs Archbishop
9/16 vs Archbishop Ryan
9/24 at Conwell-Egan Catholic
10/1 at Bonner-Prendie
10/8 vs Lansdale Catholic
10/16 at Archbishop Carroll
10/22 at Cardinal O'Hara
10/30 vs West Catholic
CB Jacolby Spells
9/3 vs Chaminade-Madonna
9/17 at Edna Karr
9/24 vs Hallandale
10/1 at Cardinal Gibbons
10/8 at Trinity Christian
10/15 at Jensen Beach
10/22 at Boynton Beach
10/29 vs Stranahan
S Christion Stokes
8/27 vs Ypsilanti
9/3 at Pinckney
9/10 vs St. Mary's
9/17 vs Pontiac Notre Dame
9/24 vs Detroit Country Day
10/1 vs Hamtramck
10/8 vs Allen Park
10/14 at De La Salle
10/22 as Ecorse
S Tyrin Woodby
9/3 vs St. Joseph Regional
9/11 at Franklin
9/17 at Our Lady of Good Counsel
10/1 at De La Salle
10/9 at Academy of the New Church
10/15 Life Christian Academy
10/22 vs Bishop Sycamore
10/29 vs West Toronto Prep
11/5 vs St. Thomas More
11/19 at IMG Academy
DB Mumu Bin-Wahad
8/27 vs McEachern
9/10 vs Archer
9/17 at Harrison
9/24 at Mill Creek
10/1 vs South Gwinnett
10/15 at Parkview
10/22 vs Brookwood
10/29 at Newton
