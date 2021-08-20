2021 Schedules + Results for Each WVU Football Commit

A look at who and when each member of WVU's 2022 recruiting class will play this fall.

Note: Games will begin this weekend for some WVU commits. Results will be posted here. Those who will be in action are WR Kevin Thomas, WR Jarel Williams, OL Maurice Hamilton, LB Raleigh Collins, and DE Aric Burton.

QB Nicco Marchiol

9/10 at Casteel

9/17 vs Bishop Gorman

9/24 at Centennial

10/1 at Perry

10/8 at Chaparral

10/15 vs Desert Vista

10/29 vs Highland

11/5 at Higley

11/12 vs Chandler

RB Justin Williams

8/27 at Campbell

9/10 vs Hiram

9/17 at Douglas County

10/1 at Alexander

10/8 vs Rome

10/15 vs Paulding County

10/22 at Carrollton

10/28 vs South Paulding

11/5 at Dalton

WR Kevin Thomas

8/21 vs Pennsbury

8/27 vs Roman Catholic

9/4 vs Archbishop

9/16 vs Archbishop Ryan

9/24 at Conwell-Egan Catholic

10/1 at Bonner-Prendie

10/8 vs Lansdale Catholic

10/16 at Archbishop Carroll

10/22 at Cardinal O'Hara

10/30 vs West Catholic

WR Jarel Williams

8/20 at Theodore

8/27 vs Hewitt-Trussville

9/3 at McGill-Toolen

9/10 vs Baldwin County

9/17 vs Blount

9/24 vs Davidson

10/1 at Spanish Fort

10/8 vs Gulf Shores

10/15 at Robertsdale

10/22 vs Citronelle

TE Corbin Page

9/3 Parkersburg

9.10 Riverside

9/17 St. Albans

9/24 South Charleston

10/1 Huntington

10/8 Fairmont Senior

10/15 Capital

10/29 Martinsburg

11/5 Hurricane

OL Landen Livingston

8/27 vs Angola

9/3 at Norwell

9/10 vs New Haven

9/24 vs Bellmont

10/1 at Huntington North

10/8 vs Columbia City

10/15 Dekalb

OL Maurice Hamilton

8/20 at North Canton Hoover

8/27 vs Garfield Heights

9/3 at Euclid

9/10 vs Akron Buchtel

9/17 at Lorain

9/24 vs Strongsville

10/1 vs Bedford

10/8 at Maple Heights

10/15 vs Shaw

10/23 at Shaker Heights

OL Charlie Katarincic

9/25 vs Lawrenceville

10/2 at Kent

10/9 at Avon Old Farms

10/16 vs Taft

10/23 vs Hotchkiss

10/30 at Loomis Chaffee

11/6 vs Trinity-Pawling

11/13 at Deerfield Academy

11/20 at New England Bowl Game

OL Sullivan Weidman

9/18 at NGHS

9/25 vs WA

10/1 vs HHCD

10/8 vs St. Luke's

10/16 at BS

10/23 at KOHS

10/29 vs WMA

11/13 at Pingree

DE Aric Burton

8/20 vs Ambassador Christian

8/27 vs Gadsden County

9/3 vs Tru Prep

9/10 at Deland

9/17 at Trinity Christian

9/24 at Raines

10/1 at Manatee

10/8 Bolca Prep

10/22 at McCallie

10/29 vs Miami International

11/5 at Palmetto

DE Zion Young

8/27 at Colquitt County

9/3 at Creekside

9/17 vs Mays

9/24 vs Shiloh

10/1 vs Langston Hughes

10/7 at Morrow

10/22 at North Atlanta

10/29 at Lovejoy

11/5 vs Tucker

LB Travious Lathan

9/3 vs Palmetto

9/10 vs Tru Prep

9/17 at Benjamin

9/24 at Dade Christian

10/1 vs Champagnat Catholic

10/15 at Chaminade-Madonna

10/29 at Cardinal Newman

11/5 at Bishop Moore

LB Raleigh Collins III

8/21 vs Pennsbury

8/27 vs Roman Catholic

9/4 vs Archbishop

9/16 vs Archbishop Ryan

9/24 at Conwell-Egan Catholic

10/1 at Bonner-Prendie

10/8 vs Lansdale Catholic

10/16 at Archbishop Carroll

10/22 at Cardinal O'Hara

10/30 vs West Catholic

CB Jacolby Spells

9/3 vs Chaminade-Madonna

9/17 at Edna Karr

9/24 vs Hallandale

10/1 at Cardinal Gibbons

10/8 at Trinity Christian

10/15 at Jensen Beach

10/22 at Boynton Beach

10/29 vs Stranahan

S Christion Stokes

8/27 vs Ypsilanti

9/3 at Pinckney

9/10 vs St. Mary's

9/17 vs Pontiac Notre Dame

9/24 vs Detroit Country Day

10/1 vs Hamtramck

10/8 vs Allen Park

10/14 at De La Salle

10/22 as Ecorse

S Tyrin Woodby

9/3 vs St. Joseph Regional

9/11 at Franklin

9/17 at Our Lady of Good Counsel

10/1 at De La Salle

10/9 at Academy of the New Church

10/15 Life Christian Academy

10/22 vs Bishop Sycamore

10/29 vs West Toronto Prep

11/5 vs St. Thomas More

11/19 at IMG Academy

DB Mumu Bin-Wahad

8/27 vs McEachern

9/10 vs Archer

9/17 at Harrison

9/24 at Mill Creek

10/1 vs South Gwinnett

10/15 at Parkview

10/22 vs Brookwood

10/29 at Newton

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.