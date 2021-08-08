Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSubscribeSI.com
Search

BREAKING: 2022 ATH Jaden Mangham Announces Decision

Another top target off the board for WVU
Author:
Publish date:

Are you looking for the inside scoop on West Virginia football recruiting? Subscribe to Mountaineer Maven, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan, a name you can trust, and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

Moments ago, class of 2022 athlete Jaden Mangham (6'3", 185 lbs) of Wylie E. Groves High School in Franklin, Michigan announced on Twitter that he has committed to Michigan State.

Mangham was considered a lock to West Virginia back in June following his official visit but Mel Tucker and the rest of his staff at Michigan State put on the full-court press and were able to not only close the gap on West Virginia but overtook the Mountaineers for the top spot, ultimately leading to his commitment. 

Despite Mangham choosing the Spartans, I do not believe West Virginia will back off of him whatsoever. Michigan State may have won the first leg of his recruitment but WVU will continue to pursue him and make for another tough recruiting battle down the stretch, leading into signing day.

Mangham also held offers from Illinois, Nebraska, Georgia Tech, Michigan, and several others. 

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @WVUonSI and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

Untitled design
Recruiting

BREAKING: 2022 ATH Jaden Mangham Announces Decision

USATSI_16531499_168388579_lowres
Mountaineers in the Pros

Troy Polamalu Thanks Mike Logan During Hall of Fame Induction Speech

Screen Shot 2021-08-07 at 10.27.46 PM
Recruiting

Highlights + Evaluation of WVU LB Commit Travious Lathan

Jordan Lesley
Football

Quick Hits: WVU DC Jordan Lesley Talks Newcomers + a Possible Star in the Making

Co-offensive coordinator/receivers coach Gerad Parker
Football

Quick Hits: WVU OC Gerad Parker Talks Progress of QBs, Young Receivers

USATSI_16502081_168388579_lowres
Mountaineers in the Pros

Alek Manoah Achieves Rare Feat

Screen Shot 2021-08-07 at 11.04.44 PM
Area 304+

Analyzing WVU's Chances to Land Jaden Mangham

Bobby Bowden
Football

Former WVU Head Coach Bobby Bowden Dies at 91