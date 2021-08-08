BREAKING: 2022 ATH Jaden Mangham Announces Decision

Are you looking for the inside scoop on West Virginia football recruiting? Subscribe to Mountaineer Maven, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan, a name you can trust, and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

Moments ago, class of 2022 athlete Jaden Mangham (6'3", 185 lbs) of Wylie E. Groves High School in Franklin, Michigan announced on Twitter that he has committed to Michigan State.

Mangham was considered a lock to West Virginia back in June following his official visit but Mel Tucker and the rest of his staff at Michigan State put on the full-court press and were able to not only close the gap on West Virginia but overtook the Mountaineers for the top spot, ultimately leading to his commitment.

Despite Mangham choosing the Spartans, I do not believe West Virginia will back off of him whatsoever. Michigan State may have won the first leg of his recruitment but WVU will continue to pursue him and make for another tough recruiting battle down the stretch, leading into signing day.

Mangham also held offers from Illinois, Nebraska, Georgia Tech, Michigan, and several others.

