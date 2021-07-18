2022 ATH Jaden Mangham Names Finalists, Sets Decision Date

2022 athlete Jaden Mangham (Franklin, MI) was one of several recruits that were on campus last month to take an official visit at WVU. Mangham has been very interested in the Mountaineer program since they offered him back in April of 2020 but left Morgantown even more impressed, particularly with the coaching staff.

"I had a great time. We got to tour all of the facilities and the academic side of it. All of the coaches were great. They did a great job of spending time with all of the recruits and explaining how they would develop and use us in their scheme," Mangham said. "I think it's a very exciting program which has produced some great players over the years. You can put WVU's tradition up there with anyone."

After taking official visits all throughout the month of June, Mangham is ready to end his recruitment and make his decision. Mangham announced on Twitter Sunday afternoon that he will be announcing his commitment on August 1st. He will be choosing between Illinois, Nebraska, Georgia Tech, Michigan State, Michigan, and West Virginia.

