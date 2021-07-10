Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSubscribeSI.com
Search

BREAKING: 2022 DB Christion Stokes Commits to WVU

West Virginia lands another piece of the 2022 recruiting class.
Author:
Publish date:

Saturday evening, class of 2022 safety Christion Stokes (6'1", 185 lbs) of Harper Woods, Michigan announced that he has committed to West Virginia, just as we predicted over a month ago.

"The school has a lot to offer and it's one of the best opportunities I have been given," Stokes told Mountaineer Maven. "The coaching staff is like family and they're really easy to relate to."

Stokes chose West Virginia over finalists Iowa and Michigan State. He also held offers from Cincinnati, Kansas, Maryland, Minnesota, Penn State, Syracuse, Western Michigan, and a few others. 

Safeties coach Dontae Wright played a major part in WVU landing Stokes with their relationship dating back to 2019.

"He's the reason I have a Western Michigan offer too. I went to a camp and caught his eye, then he offered me. It was cool to know that he hadn't forgotten me and re-offered me once he got to WVU," Stokes said. "It's like an extension of the family. He and the rest of the coaching staff will take good care of us as student-athletes. The vibes, the people, the love, it's just all amazing."

Stokes becomes the 13th member of West Virginia's 2022 recruiting class.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Screen Shot 2021-06-08 at 10.48.53 AM
Area 304+

WVU Football Recruiting: Inside the 2022 Class

Screen Shot 2021-07-10 at 2.19.18 PM
Recruiting

Highlights + Evaluation of WVU DB Commit Christion Stokes

Screen Shot 2021-07-10 at 10.30.40 AM
Recruiting

BREAKING: 2022 DB Christion Stokes Commits to WVU

USATSI_15090609_168388579_lowres
Football

Way-Too-Early Depth Charts: Projecting WVU's 2021 FS Order

screen-shot-2020-12-15-at-115408-am
Football

Freshmen Faces: OL Tomas Rimac

USATSI_16389493_168388579_lowres
Mountaineers in the Pros

Stats from Alek Manoah's Start vs Tampa Bay

Carlson Reed
Baseball

Carlson Reed Named Northwoods League All-Star

USATSI_13378651_168388579_lowres
Football

Neal Brown Announces Staff Addition