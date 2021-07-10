BREAKING: 2022 DB Christion Stokes Commits to WVU

Saturday evening, class of 2022 safety Christion Stokes (6'1", 185 lbs) of Harper Woods, Michigan announced that he has committed to West Virginia, just as we predicted over a month ago.

"The school has a lot to offer and it's one of the best opportunities I have been given," Stokes told Mountaineer Maven. "The coaching staff is like family and they're really easy to relate to."

Stokes chose West Virginia over finalists Iowa and Michigan State. He also held offers from Cincinnati, Kansas, Maryland, Minnesota, Penn State, Syracuse, Western Michigan, and a few others.

Safeties coach Dontae Wright played a major part in WVU landing Stokes with their relationship dating back to 2019.

"He's the reason I have a Western Michigan offer too. I went to a camp and caught his eye, then he offered me. It was cool to know that he hadn't forgotten me and re-offered me once he got to WVU," Stokes said. "It's like an extension of the family. He and the rest of the coaching staff will take good care of us as student-athletes. The vibes, the people, the love, it's just all amazing."

Stokes becomes the 13th member of West Virginia's 2022 recruiting class.

