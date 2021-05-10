2022 DE Selah Brown Includes WVU in Top 10, Details Decision Timeline

West Virginia seems to be in a good spot with the Kentucky native.

Class of 2022 defensive end Selah Brown (6'2", 270 lbs) of Louisville, Kentucky released his top ten schools on Sunday evening.

West Virginia made the cut alongside Kentucky, Louisville, Northwestern, Boston College, Stanford, Central Florida, Cincinnati, Illinois, and Wake Forest.

The West Virginia coaching staff has made Brown a priority which is a big reason why they have stuck out to him throughout his recruitment.

"WVU offered me my freshman year and ever since then, Coach Neal Brown as well as his other assistant coaches have always kept in touch with me and made WVU feel like a place I am welcomed to be at," Brown told Mountaineer Maven. "I am one of their top guys and I feel the love from Coach Brown as well as Coach Lesley. Brown is a nice dude and we can relate because he is from Louisville-ish area and has grown up here so he understands what it’s like to come from Louisville."

So what's next for Selah Brown?

As of May 10th, he has two visits planned. Northwestern from June 4th-6th and then West Virginia from June 11th-13th. He is hoping to schedule a few more visits but says that he will trim his list of schools once again by the end of May and is looking to make his final decision by early July.

