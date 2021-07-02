2022 WVU LB Target Mani Powell Makes Decision

Friday evening, class of 2022 linebacker Mani Powell (Canton, OH) announced on the Lucas Live Show that he has committed to Arkansas.

Powell recently earned an offer from West Virginia after his performance at the 7-on-7 camp in late June. Powell was intrigued by what the Mountaineers had to offer but they got in just a tad too late in his recruitment.

“I think it’s well-structured and that they play in a great scheme for my position,” Powell said of WVU. “It’s a well-put-together program surrounded by people who love people and bring them in to be family. And a place I can be comfortable living at for four years or more.”

It seems as if Powell will be a lock to remain with Arkansas but don’t be surprised to see West Virginia to continue to pursue him throughout the course of the next several months as WVU needs to build more depth at linebacker.

