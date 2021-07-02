Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSubscribeSI.com
Search

2022 WVU LB Target Mani Powell Makes Decision

Another target off the board for WVU.
Author:
Publish date:

Friday evening, class of 2022 linebacker Mani Powell (Canton, OH) announced on the Lucas Live Show that he has committed to Arkansas. 

Powell recently earned an offer from West Virginia after his performance at the 7-on-7 camp in late June. Powell was intrigued by what the Mountaineers had to offer but they got in just a tad too late in his recruitment.

“I think it’s well-structured and that they play in a great scheme for my position,” Powell said of WVU. “It’s a well-put-together program surrounded by people who love people and bring them in to be family. And a place I can be comfortable living at for four years or more.”

It seems as if Powell will be a lock to remain with Arkansas but don’t be surprised to see West Virginia to continue to pursue him throughout the course of the next several months as WVU needs to build more depth at linebacker.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_13308951_168388579_lowres
Recruiting

2022 WVU LB Target Mani Powell Makes Decision

Screen Shot 2021-07-02 at 1.59.23 PM
Football

Freshmen Faces: QB Will "Goose" Crowder

USATSI_14921022_168388579_lowres
Football

Way-Too-Early Depth Charts: Projecting WVU's 2021 Bandit Order

WVU football helmet
Football

Mountaineer Freshmen Honored by Big 12

USATSI_15681926_168388579_lowres
Basketball

Three Newcomers Expected to Redshirt for WVU

download
Football

BREAKING: WVU to Retire No. 9 in Honor of QB Major Harris

WVU Golf coach Sean Covich
Uncategorized

The 2021-22 WVU Golf Schedule

USATSI_13755602_168388579_lowres
Basketball

Two WVU Guards Enter the NCAA Transfer Portal