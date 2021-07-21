2022 LB Raleigh Collins III Announces Decision Date, Two Finalists

WVU could be adding to the 2022 class by the end of the week.

Wednesday evening, class of 2022 linebacker Raleigh Collins III (6'3", 190 lbs) of Neumann Goretti High School in Philadelphia, PA announced on Twitter that he will be making his college decision on Friday at 6 p.m. and will be choosing between Penn State and West Virginia.

Collins III made the trip to WVU back in June for a one-day camp and the coaching staff liked what they saw so much that they asked him to come back for a private workout the following week.

"My time at WVU was great. I showed off my talent during the 7v7 tournament. Then got to be shown around the facilities by Leddie Brown," Collins said. "I thought the facilities looked amazing and very clean. Got to see the new locker room which looked insane. Definitely impressed."

Collins said that he was able to speak with the entire defensive staff following the tournament but spent a lot of time with linebackers coach Jeff Koonz and head coach Neal Brown.

"Every one of them was great to talk to," Collins stated. "I’m going to be honest, before going there they [WVU] didn’t seem to be interested but by the first play of the tournament, I had the whole staff solely watching me and taking notes. Coach Koonz said I was the only player he was impressed with today and the only player he was watching. Coach Brown said he was very impressed with my skills and wants to get me back on campus next week."

Collins has been interested in WVU for quite some time, even dating back to his days as a child watching the Mountaineers.

"I’ve always thought highly of WVU especially since my family is from West Virginia. My mom is from West Hamlin and my dad is from Montgomery. Also, them being a Big 12 team is very attractive as well. They will always play good competition and have performed well against that competition."

