2022 RB Ramon Brown Announces Flip from Virginia Tech

Class of 2022 running back Ramon Brown has made a final decision, we believe. After being committed to Virginia Tech for the past several months, Brown hosted in-home visits with the coaching staffs of South Carolina, Maryland, West Virginia, and Virginia Tech.

On the eve of National Signing Day, Brown announced on Twitter that he has flipped his commitment to Maryland.

