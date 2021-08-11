2022 Safety Ashton Whitner Set to Announce Commitment

Can the Mountaineers add to the 2022 class once again?

Another WVU target is set to come off the board later this evening as class of 2022 safety Ashton Whitner (6'1", 190 lbs) of Greenville, SC will making his commitment tonight at 7:30 p.m. EST.

Whitner will be choosing from Army, Coastal Carolina, Furman, Georgia Southern, Marshall, Syracuse, Tulane, Liberty, and West Virginia.

Whitner had plans for an official visit to WVU from June 24th-26th but things didn't work out and was unable to make the visit. However, Whitner did complete two virtual visits/tours back in the spring, prior to the in-person visits taking place.

"It’s a good program. They seem to have a solid academic program & I feel like I can be a game-changer on the defense," Whitner told Mountaineer Maven. "They have great facilities & academic support with the number of majors they have."

West Virginia currently has three safeties committed in the 2022 class: Christion Stokes, Ty Woodby, and Mumu Bin-Wahad. Whitner is highly interested in WVU but I don't believe they will be who he chooses this evening.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.