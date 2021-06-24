2022 WR Calls WVU Offer "A Dream Come True."

Are you looking for the inside scoop on West Virginia football recruiting? Subscribe to Mountaineer Maven, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Christopher Hall, a name you can trust and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

West Virginia recently reached out and extended an offer to class of 2022 receiver Brandon White.

"Man, it was excitement," White said, commenting on his reaction to the offer. "It did feel different. It felt like a dream come true. Growing up, and even today. Tavon Austin was my role model." Later adding he loved the receivers that have come out of WVU and mentioned Stedman Bailey.

West Virginia co-offensive coordinator and receivers coach Gerad Parker reached out to White, and the two discussed a variety of topics, such as life, school, his school record 10.46 seconds 100-meter dash to qualify first for the Ohio State Finals, and Parker's familiarity with Moeller High School football coach, Mark Elder.

Moeller High School has been a well-known Cincinnati high school among Mountaineer fans since the arrival of Miles "Deuce" McBride. The two are friends and stay in contact and just had a conversation with him the other day with Deuce describing West Virginia as a "family."

"He was telling me how '[West Virginia head] coach Brown is the guy you want and how he will take care of ya!' And I definitely see it and love where things are heading," said White.

The West Virginia football program has done a major facelift to the facilities, and White likes the new upgrades and the staff's recruiting efforts.

Everything was top-notch," he said. Not one old thing - everything is up to date and fit for success! And the recruitment they have been doing is off the charts and especially with the commitment from Nicco Marchiol."

White also holds offers from Akron, Bowling Green, Marshall, and Kentucky with interest from Wisconsin. However, he has criteria for his destination, which he plans on committing before the start of football season.

"I plan on having that family vibes and welcoming," he said. "Also, seeing the energy high and love there, while good connections and relationships! And feel at home."

White is planning to take an official visit to WVU soon.

