2022 WR Dakota Twitty Thrilled About West Virginia Offer

Schuyler Callihan

Recently, class of 2022 wide receiver Dakota "Dak" Twitty of Thomas Jefferson Class Academy in Mooresboro, NC announced that he had received a scholarship offer from West Virginia.

"It really meant a lot to me. It shows me that all my sacrifices and hard work I've done was worth it," Twitty said of the Mountaineers' offer. "I think it's a great program and it has produced many great players and I can't wait to see the campus. Playing beyond high school is a dream. An opportunity to further my education is a blessing."

West Virginia offensive coordinator Gerad Parker is the staff member that is recruiting Twitty and even in the early stages of the process, they are "building a great relationship." Twitty also tells Mountaineer Maven that the goal is to visit West Virginia the next time all of the key recruits are able to make it onto campus.

Twitty also holds offers from Georgia, Virginia, Louisville, Pitt, South Carolina, Kentucky, Old Dominion, and a few others. At this moment, there are no leaders in Twitty's recruitment, nor a decision date that has been set.

Education plays a big part in Twitty's recruitment and he mentioned what exactly he is looking for in a school: "A school that really supports their athletes and has a good sports medicine program."

