2022 WR Jaylen Ward Includes WVU in Top 5

The Mountaineers are looking to add their first wide receiver of the 2022 recruiting class.

Earlier this week, class of 2022 wide receiver Jaylen Ward (6'2", 195 lbs) of Thompson High School in Alabaster, Alabama released his top five schools via Twitter.

West Virginia made the cut alongside Coastal Carolina, Indiana, Virginia Tech, and Florida State.

When asked what it was about the Mountaineer program that stuck out to him Ward responded, "I love what they do offensively, they love airing the ball out which gives receivers a lot of touches. I think it's a good opportunity because not all high school athletes have a chance to play in a conference like the Big 12."

WVU offensive recruiting coordinator Scott Gasper offered Ward back in early October and ever since the two have kept in touch on a consistent basis. "I feel like we have had a good relationship from the start. I can't wait to learn more about the program and hopefully take a visit.

Ward told Mountaineer Maven that he does not have a date set but that he plans on making his decision sometime this summer if everything goes well in the recruiting process.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.