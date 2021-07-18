BREAKING: 2022 WR Shawn Miller Announces College Destination

Are you looking for the inside scoop on West Virginia football recruiting? Subscribe to Mountaineer Maven, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan, a name you can trust, and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

Moments ago, class of 2022 wide receiver Shawn Miller (6'1", 190 lbs) of IMG Academy in Bradenton, FL announced on Instagram that he has committed to Illinois.

Miller chose Illinois over Arizona, Indiana, Michigan State, and West Virginia. Miller also holds offers from Arizona State, Miami, NC State, Syracuse, and a few others.

Miller was on hand for West Virginia’s spring game back in April and then made an official visit to WVU in June.

“I feel like I can fit well into their air raid offense and make an impact early," Miller said of WVU. "The environment and fans have a lot of energy, are unique and crazy about their football program. They're a program that breeds potential playmakers like Tavon Austin and a bright winning future in the hands of Coach Brown."

Despite WVU losing out on Miller, there are still a few others that are on the board. Take a look below at some names to watch at the wide receiver position in the 2022 class.

WR Peter Kikwata (Germantown, MD)

Top 8: Auburn, Boston College, Florida State, Maryland, Kentucky, Penn State, Pitt, West Virginia.

WR Antonio Gates Jr. (Dearborn, MI)

Top 12: Penn State, Kentucky, Louisville, Washington State, Iowa State, Boston College, Nebraska, Maryland, Ole Miss, Pitt, Michigan State, West Virginia.

WR Gregory Gaines III (Tampa, FL)

Top 12: Kansas State, Penn State, Marshall, Iowa State, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Florida State, Central Florida, South Florida, Virginia Tech, Georgia, West Virginia.

WR Kevin Thomas (Philadelphia, PA)

Top 5: Florida, Michigan State, Nebraska, Texas A&M, West Virginia.

Visited WVU: June 11th-13th

Decision date: July 31st

