2022 WR Treyveon Longmire Makes College Decision

Friday morning, class of 2022 wide receiver Treyveon Longmire (6'2", 170 lbs) of Corbin, Kentucky took to Twitter to announce his commitment to Kentucky.

Back in late January, Longmire included West Virginia in his top eight schools alongside Louisville, Mississippi State, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Michigan, and Ole Miss in addition to Kentucky.

Although Longmire is choosing to stay home, the Mountaineer coaching staff is still in the mix for several receivers in the 2022 class, a few of which are listed below.

WR Peter Kikwata (Germantown, MD)

Top 8: Auburn, Boston College, Florida State, Maryland, Kentucky, Penn State, Pitt, West Virginia.

WR Antonio Gates Jr. (Dearborn, MI)

Top 12: Penn State, Kentucky, Louisville, Washington State, Iowa State, Boston College, Nebraska, Maryland, Ole Miss, Pitt, Michigan State, West Virginia.

WR Quan Lee (Gainesville, FL)

Top 12: Georgia Tech, Louisville, Pitt, Penn State, Virginia Tech, Nebraska, South Carolina, Miami (FL), Troy, Coastal Carolina, Duke, West Virginia.

WR Shawn Miller (Bradenton, FL)

Top 5: Illinois, Miami, Arizona, Indiana, West Virginia.

WR Keshlon Jackson (Lake Charles, LA)

Top 7: Houston, Arkansas, Indiana, Louisiana Tech, Ole Miss, Memphis, West Virginia.

WR Gregory Gaines III (Tampa, FL)

Top 12: Kansas State, Penn State, Marshall, Iowa State, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Florida State, Central Florida, South Florida, Virginia Tech, Georgia, West Virginia.

WR Jaylen Ward (Alabaster, AL)

Top 5: Coastal Carolina, Florida State, Indiana, Virginia Tech, West Virginia.

