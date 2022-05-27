Skip to main content

2022 WVU Target Decommits From Virginia Tech

Another option has popped up for the Mountaineers.

The West Virginia coaching staff make a strong push to flip 2022 Virginia Tech defensive line commit Rashaud Pernell, but ultimately he decided to stick with his pledge to the Hokies. 

Just a few months after signing with Virginia Tech on National Signing Day, Pernell took to Twitter to announce that he will not be enrolling and will be re-opening his recruitment. 

The only other visit the 6'4", 250-pound defensive lineman from Highland Springs, Virginia took was to West Virginia back in November. Considering the Mountaineers picked up Georgia Tech transfer Mike Lockhart earlier this month and with other positions still needing to be filled, the staff may not pursue Pernell again. However, having another defensive lineman with four years of eligibility could be appealing. 

Stay tuned for more updates on Pernell's recruitment. 

