2022 WVU WR Target Quan Lee Trims Top List of Schools

The Mountaineers remain in the mix.
Sunday night, class of 2022 wide receiver Quan Lee of F.W. Buchholz High School in Gainesville, Florida cut his top list of schools down from 12 to eight.

Lee removed Duke, Pitt, Troy, and South Carolina from his list and will focus on Coastal Carolina, Georgia Tech, Miami (FL), Central Florida, Penn State, Nebraska, and West Virginia.

During his junior season, Lee hauled in 44 receptions for 916 yards and 11 touchdowns while averaging 20.8 yards per catch. Lee's best attributes include operating in and out of traffic, getting behind the secondary, and connecting on the deep ball. 

The Mountaineers currently have one receiver committed in the 2022 class, Jarel Williams, and are hoping to add Lee to that list sometime in the near future. Lee has a visit to West Virginia scheduled for June 4th-6th.

