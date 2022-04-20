2023 ATH Braedyn Moore Announces Decision

Another target off the board for the Mountaineers.

Class of 2023 athlete Braedyn Moore (6'2", 195 lbs) of Stephen T. Badin High School in Hamilton, Ohio announced that he has committed to Cincinnati.

Moore chose the Bearcats over the likes of Boston College, Duke, Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, Pitt, and West Virginia.

Although Moore is considered to be locked into his commitment, Neal Brown and the rest of the West Virginia coaching staff will not back off in their pursuit off him. They will continue to remain in touch with the talented 2023 athlete and hope to get him back on campus at some point ahead of National Signing Day which is still several months away. For now, Moore is a Bearcat, but it's a long way from being official.

