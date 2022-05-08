2023 CB Antonio Robinson Announces Decision Date

The Mountaineers are in the mix for Robinson and hope to seal the deal over the summer.

Are you looking for the inside scoop on West Virginia football recruiting? Then, subscribe to Mountaineer Maven, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan, a name you can trust and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

There are several class of 2023 prospects that you'll want to keep a close eye on throughout the summer months, including cornerback Antonio Robinson Jr. (5'10", 170 lbs) of the Florida Christian School in Miami, Florida.

Robinson recently announced that he will be making his college decision on July 25th. Back in November, Robinson revealed his top 12 schools which consisted of Arkansas, Florida, Kentucky, Miami, Michigan, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Penn State, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia Tech, and West Virginia.

Another school that seems to be in the mix is South Florida. Former WVU tight ends coach Travis Trickett spent a good deal of time recruiting Robinson before taking the offensive coordinator job at USF. Robinson tells Mountaineers Now that Trickett played a big part in his interest in the WVU program.

"He hit me up just about every day that he could. He's a real down to earth guy and is someone that develops players."

Robinson also noted that head coach Neal Brown and defensive backs coach ShaDon Brown have remained in touch with him throughout the entire process and has been looking at different dates to come to Morgantown on a visit. With Robinson slated to make his decision in late July, I would imagine the WVU staff would like to get him on campus during one of their big recruits weekends in early June.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.