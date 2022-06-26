2023 CB Tayvon Nelson Details Official Visit to WVU, Decision Timeline

Are you looking for the inside scoop on the 2022 West Virginia football season? Or are you looking for some inside information on the recruiting trail? Then, subscribe to Mountaineer Maven, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Christopher Hall and Schuyler Callihan, two names you can trust. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

It's no secret how hot West Virginia is right now on the recruiting trail.

In fact, in my plus years of covering recruiting, I don't think I've ever seen WVU land five commitments in one day until it happened on Saturday. Just an unreal run of momentum that appears to have no near end in sight.

One of those official visitors that has major interest in the program is 2023 cornerback Tayvon Nelson (6'1", 175 lbs) of Canarsie HS in Brooklyn, New York. Shortly after leaving Morgantown, he caught up with us to discuss how the weekend went.

"My visit to WVU was great," Nelson told Mountaineers Now. "What stood out the most was just the different things that WVU has that other universities don't have, especially with them being a top hospital in the country right on campus.

"The facilities were great. I love them. I got to tour around and hang out with some of the players. Hershey McLaurin was my host and seemed like a real cool guy. The campus was great too and everything isn't too far away from each other."

Nelson visited WVU from the 22nd-24th and then hopped over to Maryland for an official visit there which came to a conclusion this morning. He also holds offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Kansas, Massachusetts, Miami (FL), Ole Miss, Penn State, Purdue, Syracuse, Temple, Tennessee, Utah, and Virginia Tech.

Of those schools, it appears that Nelson is down to Maryland, Penn State, and West Virginia. When asked about a commitment date, Nelson said, "I should have a decision sometime early next month."

