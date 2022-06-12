Skip to main content

WVU DE Target Jordan Mayer Announces Commitment

The Mountaineers fall short again for Mayer.

Clairton, PA defensive end Jordan Mayer wasn't expected to make his college decision until later this month (June 27th), but couldn't wait any longer and revealed on Twitter that he will be heading to Wisconsin. 

The former Boston College commit has had serious interest in WVU since he first received an offer. "WVU's facilities are the best I've seen. I love Coach Brown and the WVU fan base is probably the best there is. The people down there live and die with Mountaineer football. It's a special place. The coaching staff is very real and honest," Mayer said.

When asked about what made him choose Wisconsin, he replied, "The atmosphere in Madison, the stadium, the coaches, playing in the Big Ten. They have the top defense in the country every year."

