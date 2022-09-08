BREAKING: 2023 DE Oryend Fisher Commits to West Virginia

Are you looking for the inside scoop on the 2022 West Virginia football season? Or are you looking for some inside information on the recruiting trail? Then, subscribe to Mountaineer Maven, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan and Christopher Hall, two names you can trust. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

Moments ago, class of 2023 defensive end Oryend Fisher (6'6", 195 lbs) of Great Crossing HS in Georgetown, Kentucky announced on Twitter that he has committed to West Virginia.

Fisher chose the Mountaineers over offers from Eastern Kentucky, Louisville, Kentucky, Marshall, Memphis, Vanderbilt, and several others.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.