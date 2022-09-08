Skip to main content

BREAKING: 2023 DE Oryend Fisher Commits to West Virginia

The Mountaineers add to the 2023 class.

Are you looking for the inside scoop on the 2022 West Virginia football season? Or are you looking for some inside information on the recruiting trail? Then, subscribe to Mountaineer Maven, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan and Christopher Hall, two names you can trust. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

Moments ago, class of 2023 defensive end Oryend Fisher (6'6", 195 lbs) of Great Crossing HS in Georgetown, Kentucky announced on Twitter that he has committed to West Virginia.

Fisher chose the Mountaineers over offers from Eastern Kentucky, Louisville, Kentucky, Marshall, Memphis, Vanderbilt, and several others.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Yelllow and Blue Modern Geometric How To Design Youtube Thumbnail (2)
Football

Walk Thru Game Day Show: West Virginia vs Kansas Preview + Prediction

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_18971904_168388579_lowres
Football

Kansas' Depth Chart vs West Virginia

By Schuyler Callihan
Randy Mazey
Baseball

WVU Releases Fall Ball Schedule

By Christopher Hall
DSC_5691
Football

Week 2 Bowl Projections for West Virginia

By Schuyler Callihan
Black Minimalist Interiors Design YouTube Thumbnail
Football

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for West Virginia vs Kansas

By Schuyler Callihan
WVU Soccer
WVU Womens Soccer

Women's Soccer Moves Up in Poll, Massey Collects National Award

By Julia Mellett
Sep 1, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers tight end CJ Donaldson (12) runs after a catch as defensive back Erick Hallett (31) and defensive back Brandon Hill (9) chase during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium.
Football

Donaldson's Strong Camp Sets Up Dynamic Debut

By Christopher Hall
Red Bold News Youtube Thumbnail
Football

Between The Eers: Good + Bad from WVU in Week 1

By Schuyler Callihan