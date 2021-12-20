BREAKING: 2023 DL Cameron Jackson Commits to WVU

Are you looking for the inside scoop on West Virginia football recruiting? Subscribe to Mountaineer Maven, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan, a name you can trust, and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

Just moments after QB Raheim Jeter announced his commitment to WVU, his teammate, DL Cameron Jackson, followed suit by making a pledge to the Mountaineers.

West Virginia is currently the only school to have offered Jackson but several others have been in contact with him over the last few months such as Coastal Carolina, South Carolina State, Georgia Tech, and Virginia Tech. This past season, Jackson tallied 30 tackles, six sacks, and one interception.

Jackson becomes the third recruit in the 2023 class to commit to West Virginia, joining RB Jahiem White and QB Raheim Jeter.

