Skip to main content
    •
    December 20, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    BREAKING: 2023 DL Cameron Jackson Commits to WVU

    The Mountaineers pick up yet another piece of the 2023 class.
    Author:

    Are you looking for the inside scoop on West Virginia football recruiting? Subscribe to Mountaineer Maven, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan, a name you can trust, and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

    Just moments after QB Raheim Jeter announced his commitment to WVU, his teammate, DL Cameron Jackson, followed suit by making a pledge to the Mountaineers.

    West Virginia is currently the only school to have offered Jackson but several others have been in contact with him over the last few months such as Coastal Carolina, South Carolina State, Georgia Tech, and Virginia Tech. This past season, Jackson tallied 30 tackles, six sacks, and one interception. 

    Jackson becomes the third recruit in the 2023 class to commit to West Virginia, joining RB Jahiem White and QB Raheim Jeter.

    Read More

    You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

    Facebook - @WVUonSI

    Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

    Screen Shot 2021-12-20 at 6.20.46 PM
    Recruiting

    BREAKING: 2023 DL Cameron Jackson Commits to WVU

    4 minutes ago
    Screen Shot 2021-12-20 at 11.07.23 AM
    Football

    BREAKING: 2023 QB Raheim Jeter Makes Decision Between WVU, Kentucky

    29 minutes ago
    Screen Shot 2021-12-14 at 4.16.30 PM
    Football

    The Secret Weapon of West Virginia's 2022 Signing Class

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_17346266_168388579_lowres
    Basketball

    New AP Top 25 Rankings Released

    6 hours ago
    Kerry Martin 2nd Half 2
    Football

    WVU Safety Kerry Martin Jr. Announces Transfer Destination

    8 hours ago
    USATSI_17291033_168388579_lowres
    Basketball

    WVU Takes Massive Leap in NCAA's NET Rankings After Beating UAB

    Dec 19, 2021
    USATSI_17208982_168388579_lowres
    Basketball

    Where Does WVU Sit in Latest the ESPN Bracketology?

    Dec 19, 2021
    12-18 Huggs UAB Presser
    Basketball

    WATCH: Bob Huggins Postgame Press Conference vs UAB

    Dec 19, 2021