2023 DL Joel Starlings Announces Commitment

The Mountaineers lose out for now, but it's not over yet.

Class of 2023 defensive lineman Joel Starlings (6'5", 310 lbs) of Richmond, Virginia announced that he has committed to North Carolina. Starlings chose the Tar Heels over Oklahoma, South Carolina, Virginia, and West Virginia.

Starlings has been a priority for the Mountaineer coaching staff dating back to last year. He was set to take his official WVU from June 3rd-5th and despite making his commitment, there's still a possibility that he could take that visit. WVU's coaching staff won't back off following Starlings' verbal commitment. Instead, they will likely make even a stronger push to get him back on campus and reconsider things. 

Starlings was committed to Michigan initially, but re-opened his recruitment just a few months later. The Mountaineers may not be the choice right now, but we are a ways away from National Signing Day. Until pen hits paper, anything can happen. 

