2023 DL Joel Starlings Down to Four Schools + WVU

West Virginia is in a good position for one of the top prospects in the country.

Class of 2023 defensive lineman Joel Starlings (6'5", 310 lbs) of Richmond, Virginia unveiled his top five schools on Wednesday which included North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Virginia, and West Virginia.

Starlings, originally committed to Michigan, re-opened his recruitment back in mid-January and since, the WVU coaching staff has been putting on the full-court press for his services.

"I talked with Coach [Andrew] Jackson and I talked with head coach Neal Brown. We talked about how I could lead this defensive class going forward and being a prime influence to bring in other defensive guys in the '23 class."

Starlings unofficially visited last June and is scheduled to make a return trip for his official visit from June 3rd-5th.

"It was a great visit. I loved how the coaches were so down-to-earth and they were genuine people. The WVU program is doing great things right now and the culture is building with this staff."

