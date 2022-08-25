Skip to main content

2023 LB Amare Campbell Reveals College Destination

Another one is off the board for the Mountaineers.

As expected, class of 2023 linebacker Amare Campbell (6'0", 215 lbs) of Unity Reed HS in Manassas, VA announced his commitment to the University of North Carolina. Campbell chose the Tar Heels over West Virginia and Maryland while also holding offers from Charlotte, Coastal Carolina, Connecticut, Duke, East Carolina, James Madison, Marshall, Old Dominion, Virginia, and Wake Forest.

West Virginia currently has three linebackers committed in the 2023 recruiting class; James Heard, Josiah Trotter, and Ben Cutter.

