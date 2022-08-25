2023 LB Amare Campbell Reveals College Destination

Are you looking for the inside scoop on the 2022 West Virginia football season? Or are you looking for some inside information on the recruiting trail? Then, subscribe to Mountaineer Maven, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan and Christopher Hall, two names you can trust. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

As expected, class of 2023 linebacker Amare Campbell (6'0", 215 lbs) of Unity Reed HS in Manassas, VA announced his commitment to the University of North Carolina. Campbell chose the Tar Heels over West Virginia and Maryland while also holding offers from Charlotte, Coastal Carolina, Connecticut, Duke, East Carolina, James Madison, Marshall, Old Dominion, Virginia, and Wake Forest.

West Virginia currently has three linebackers committed in the 2023 recruiting class; James Heard, Josiah Trotter, and Ben Cutter.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.