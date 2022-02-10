2023 LB Ben Cutter Discusses Visit to WVU

Are you looking for the inside scoop on West Virginia football recruiting? Subscribe to Mountaineer Maven, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan, a name you can trust, and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

Denver, North Carolina linebacker Ben Cutter (6'1", 210 lbs) was one of the many recruits on hand for WVU's junior day back in late January. He caught up with Mountaineer Maven to discuss how the trip went and what he likes about the program.

"Well the biggest takeaway is how straightforward Coach Koonz was with me about where I am on their board. That’s very important to me, I don’t want coaches to to hype me up and never really tell me the truth," Cutter said. "It felt more like a relationship was trying to be made, rather than them just trying to recruit me. Another thing that stood out to me was the hospitality shown to my mom and I the whole time we were there."

Cutter is more of a downhill linebacker which is why Koonz and the WVU staff envision him playing SAM in the Mountaineer defense.

"I love WVU’s defense, it’s very aggressive and I think that I would fit right in. This was actually my third time at WVU but before my first visit, I didn’t really know a ton about WVU, but I quickly learned that the gameday atmosphere is amazing."

This past season, Cutter was regarded as one of the best 2023 linebackers in the state of North Carolina racking up 158 tackles (13.2 tackles per game), four forced fumbles, one pick six, and a sack. Oh, and he also averaged 6.3 yards per carry at running back which shows the type of athlete he is.

At the moment, Cutter only holds offers from Coastal Carolina, Appalachian State, East Carolina, North Carolina Central, and Liberty. He plans on making a fourth trip to WVU sometime in the near future.

