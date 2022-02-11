2023 LB Troy Ford Jr. Talks Top 8, WVU, Decision Timeline

The Mountaineers seem to be in a good spot for this Georgia linebacker.

Class of 2023 linebacker Troy Ford Jr. (6'1", 235 lbs) of Savannah, Georgia is down to just eight schools - Arkansas, Missouri, Notre Dame, South Carolina, Central Florida, Auburn, Tennessee, and West Virginia.

Ford Jr. dropped his top eight schools back in min-January and recently, he caught up with Mountaineer Maven to discuss how West Virginia made the cut.

"I really like how they want to play me. We communicate a lot and have a good relationship, so that means a lot. It lets me know they are really interested in me," Ford said. "I asked a few guys that I know that play for them from my hometown [Sam James and former WR Sam Brown] and they really like it so that says a lot too."

He added that even after Sam Brown left, he mentioned how much he liked being there. Ford and Sam James don't really have a tight relationship but they have talked from time to time and have the same trainer.

"My lead recruiter was Coach Trickett and Coach Koonz but now it is just Coach Koonz. I really like him. We talk a lot but mostly about the playoffs and just every day stuff so that’s really cool.

Aside from the relationship that he has with the coaching staff, the fact that the Mountaineers have been a top defensive team in the Big 12 over the last two years is something that impresses Ford.

"They’ve always been fun to watch and their defense has been really good, in 2020 they had one of the best defenses, so it’s definitely only getting better for sure.

Ford has yet to make it up to Morgantown but says that he is "definitely" planning on getting on campus soon, "most likely in the spring". As far as a decision is concerned, that won't be happening until he takes all of his official visits in the summer. However, a decision will be made shortly after those visits have been completed.

