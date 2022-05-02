Skip to main content

2023 Linebacker Cancels Visit to West Virginia

Pittsburgh area linebacker will no longer make the trip to Morgantown.

One visitor won't be making the trip to Morgantown in early June as originally planned. The recruit? Class of 2023 linebacker Ta'Mere Robinson of Pittsburgh, PA. 

Robinson was scheduled to take an official visit to West Virginia from June 3rd-5th which is setting up to be a very important weekend for the Mountaineer coaching staff. Robinson announced on Sunday evening that he will be canceling his visit, thus opening up a weekend to go elsewhere. 

Robinson has not confirmed with Mountaineers Now if WVU is officially out of the running as of May 2nd. He did make it down during the spring back on March 6th and the visit "went well". 

Other schools in pursuit of Robinson are Penn State, Miami, Pitt, Ohio State, Notre Dame, and a few others. Penn State is considered the leader at this time. 

