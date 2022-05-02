2023 Linebacker Cancels Visit to West Virginia

Are you looking for the inside scoop on West Virginia football recruiting? Then, subscribe to Mountaineer Maven, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan, a name you can trust and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

One visitor won't be making the trip to Morgantown in early June as originally planned. The recruit? Class of 2023 linebacker Ta'Mere Robinson of Pittsburgh, PA.

Robinson was scheduled to take an official visit to West Virginia from June 3rd-5th which is setting up to be a very important weekend for the Mountaineer coaching staff. Robinson announced on Sunday evening that he will be canceling his visit, thus opening up a weekend to go elsewhere.

Robinson has not confirmed with Mountaineers Now if WVU is officially out of the running as of May 2nd. He did make it down during the spring back on March 6th and the visit "went well".

Other schools in pursuit of Robinson are Penn State, Miami, Pitt, Ohio State, Notre Dame, and a few others. Penn State is considered the leader at this time.

