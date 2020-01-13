2023 Offensive Tackle Cites Resemblance to Former Mountaineer

Just a few days ago, West Virginia sent out an offer to class of 2023 offensive lineman Clay Wedin (6'6" 275 lbs) of Valrico, Florida.

Wedin is thankful for the offer and appears to have some knowledge to West Virginia football history, citing his game to that of a former Mountaineer. "I'm very excited to have an opportunity to go to the Big 12 as a Mountaineer. I really like Lance Nimmo because of his skillset, as it is very similar to mine," he said.

For those of you who don't remember, Nimmo was a part of the Mountaineers from 1998-2002 and was selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 4th round of the NFL Draft.

The lead recruiter for Wedin is running backs coach and co-offensive coordinator, Chad Scott. Wedin tells Mountaineer Maven that he hopes to develop a strong relationship with Scott throughout his recruitment and would love an opportunity to come to Morgantown for an unofficial visit.

He also holds other offers from Boston College and Florida International.