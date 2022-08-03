2023 Official Offers Go Out

Are you looking for the inside scoop on the 2022 West Virginia football season? Or are you looking for some inside information on the recruiting trail? Then, subscribe to Mountaineer Maven, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan and Christopher Hall, two names you can trust. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

Hundreds of offers go out to recruits every single year, but an offer isn't truly "commitable" until August 1st. Just like recruits when they verbally commit, that's all offers are before that date - verbal. Typically, you'll get a pretty good sense of which recruits WVU is going hard after within that first week of August. If they don't have an official offer by that time, the writing is on the wall.

Below are a few examples of the graphics and video that WVU has sent out to recruits to share that they've received an official offer.

RB Jahiem White

WR Rodney Gallagher

LB Josiah Trotter

