BREAKING: 2023 OL Cooper Young Commits to West Virginia

Sunday morning, the West Virginia football recruiting class of 2023 grew with the commitment of offensive lineman Cooper Young (6'5", 280 lbs) of Downington, PA.

Young chose the Mountaineers over other offers from Maryland, Pitt, Temple, and Virginia. He becomes the eighth member of WVU's 2023 class and the first offensive linemen to commit to the program this cycle.

