2023 OL Itching to Make Another Visit to WVU, Has Mountaineers 'Pretty High' on His List

Class of 2023 offensive lineman Michael Crounse (6'5', 310 lbs) of DeMatha Catholic HS in Hyattsville, MD has been in contact with the WVU coaching staff for quite some time. A couple of weeks ago, he was finally able to make it on campus for a visit to check out the facilities and to meet the coaching staff in person.

"Honestly my main take away was how family-oriented the coaches are. From coach Brown to coach Moore, everyone there was all about family and football," Crounse said. "Coach Moore really wanted me to come down to camp but I was unable to and he has always kept in touch. I feel like I have a very good relationship with coach Moore."

Crounse also added that the weight room is "one of the best I've seen" and that he loves all of the other amenities that have been added to the facility. "It was amazing. I plan to get back as soon as possible."

At the moment Crounse currently holds offers from Maryland, Pitt, Cincinnati, Louisville, Liberty, UConn, Iowa State, Toledo, Morgan State, and Buffalo. Following the visit, Crounse spoke highly of the Mountaineers in terms of where they sit among his other interests. "I consider them pretty high on my list after they offered me."

The WVU coaching staff views Crounse as a versatile interior lineman that can play either guard spot or center.

