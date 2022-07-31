Skip to main content

2023 QB Raheim Jeter Decommits from West Virginia

The Mountaineers lose another commit.

For the second time in as many days, WVU has lost a commitment in the 2023 recruiting class. Spartanburg HS quarterback Raheim Jeter joined his teammate, defensive line Cameron Jackson in re-opening his recruitment.

Jeter initially chose the Mountaineers over Kentucky and other offers from Auburn, Charlotte Georgia, Memphis, Missouri, Temple, and Virginia Tech. He is now being tied to East Carolina and recently took a visit there. As a junior, Jeter passed for 2,979 yards, 27 touchdowns, and seven interceptions.

