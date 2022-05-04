2023 S Zahbari Sandy Sets Decision Date

Are you looking for the inside scoop on West Virginia football recruiting? Then, subscribe to Mountaineer Maven, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan, a name you can trust and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

Last Thursday, class of 2023 safety Zahbari Sandy (6'1", 204 lbs) of Washington D.C., released his top five schools which included Maryland, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia.

Now, Sandy has settled on a decision date and will make his commitment on May 8th.

Sandy has the versatility to play both corner and safety at a high level, but is projected to be a safety in college. In West Virginia's defense, he would likely play spear since that is a position that head coach Neal Brown would like to get bigger bodies at and with Sandy's length, it makes the most sense.

Sandy took a visit to WVU back in March and had a "great" time building a connection with the coaching staff and taking in all of the state of the art facilities.

"I just really like them [WVU] a lot," Sandy told Mountaineers Now. "I've built good relationships with Coach [Andrew] Jackson and Coach [Dontae] Wright."

