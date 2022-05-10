Skip to main content

2023 Safety Jayden Sheppard Locks In Decision Date

Another Mountaineer target has set a commitment date.

June 3rd-5th is going to be a massive weekend for the WVU coaching staff as they will be hosting a number of 2023 recruits for official visits. That weekend could also be where West Virginia separates themselves from the rest of the pack in regards to safety target Jayden Sheppard (6'2", 180 lbs) of Niceville, Florida. 

Over the weekend, Sheppard told Mountaineers Now that he will be making his commitment on July 16th. He does not have a top list of schools at this time, but does hold offers from Arkansas, Army, Campbell, Coastal Carolina, Florida A&M, Georgia Tech, Southern Miss, and Tulane.

Sheppard visited campus back in the winter and then returned to take in the annual Gold-Blue spring game on April 23rd, where he got to spend more time with his lead recruiter, Dontae Wright. 

"Coach Wright hits me up almost everyday and we just chop it up. We have a close relationship. It's more than just football. You can tell when a coach truly wants you and I get all good vibes with really all the coaches at West Virginia that I talk to."

Assuming the June visit goes well, the Mountaineers should be in a pretty good spot to land Sheppard. 

