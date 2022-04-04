Skip to main content

2023 Safety Malik Hartford Announces Decision Date

Can the Mountaineers add to the 2022 recruiting class?

Are you looking for the inside scoop on West Virginia football recruiting? Then, subscribe to Mountaineer Maven, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan, a name you can trust and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

West Virginia safety target Malik Hartford (6'3", 175 lbs) of Lakota West High School in West Chester announced on Wednesday, April 6th at 3:30 p.m. EST on CBS Sports. 

Hartford will be choosing between Cincinnati, Kentucky, Michigan, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Ohio State, and West Virginia.

As a junior, Hartford recorded 58 tackles, six blocked kicks, two interceptions, and one sack. He was named First Team All-Conference, First Team All-City, and Second Team All-Region.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_18017031_168388579_lowres
Football

Pat McAfee Steals the Show at WWE's WrestleMania

By Schuyler Callihan35 minutes ago
South Carolina Gamecocks guard Erik Stevenson (10) takes a jump shot at Neville Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, March 5, 2022. Auburn Tigers defeated South Carolina Gamecocks 82-71.
Basketball

West Virginia Lands Transfer Guard

By Christopher Hall18 hours ago
Braden Barry
Baseball

West Virginia Takes Big 12 Opening Series over No. 12 TCU

By Christopher Hall19 hours ago
Brayden Dudley (97), Jordan Jefferson (95)
Football

WVU is Not Rushing to Find Outside Help to Replace Mesidor

By Schuyler Callihan22 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-04-02 at 9.06.04 PM
Recruiting

Top Linebacker Target Sets Decision Date, WVU Among Five Finalists

By Schuyler Callihan22 hours ago
USATSI_16832979_168388579_lowres
Mountaineers in the Pros

John Means Named Opening Day Starter for Baltimore Orioles

By Schuyler Callihan22 hours ago
Garrett Greene
Football

Greene Impresses, Marchiol was 'Feast & Famine' in Saturday's Scrimmage

By Schuyler CallihanApr 3, 2022
USATSI_18007319_168388579_lowres
Basketball

WATCH: Bob Huggins Gets the Call from the Hall of Fame

By Schuyler CallihanApr 3, 2022