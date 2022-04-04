2023 Safety Malik Hartford Announces Decision Date

Can the Mountaineers add to the 2022 recruiting class?

Are you looking for the inside scoop on West Virginia football recruiting? Then, subscribe to Mountaineer Maven, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan, a name you can trust and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

West Virginia safety target Malik Hartford (6'3", 175 lbs) of Lakota West High School in West Chester announced on Wednesday, April 6th at 3:30 p.m. EST on CBS Sports.

Hartford will be choosing between Cincinnati, Kentucky, Michigan, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Ohio State, and West Virginia.

As a junior, Hartford recorded 58 tackles, six blocked kicks, two interceptions, and one sack. He was named First Team All-Conference, First Team All-City, and Second Team All-Region.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.