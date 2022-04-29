Skip to main content

2023 Safety Zahbari Sandy Trims List to Five Schools

West Virginia makes the cut for another 2023 defensive back.

class of 2023 safety Zahbari Sandy (6'1", 204 lbs) of Washington D.C., released his top five schools. Making the cut is Maryland, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia.

Thursday afternoon, class of 2023 safety Zahbari Sandy (6'1", 204 lbs) of Washington D.C., released his top five schools. Making the cut is Maryland, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia. 

"I just really like them [WVU] a lot," Sandy told Mountaineers Now. "I've built good relationships with Coach [Andrew] Jackson and Coach [Dontae] Wright."

Sandy also held offers from Akron, Boston College, Buffalo, UConn, Indiana, Kansas, Louisville, Marshall, Mississippi State, Penn State, Pitt, South Florida, Toledo, and Virginia.

Sandy has the versatility to play both corner and safety at a high level, but is projected to be a safety at the next level. In West Virginia's defense, he would likely play spear since that is a position that head coach Neal Brown would like to get bigger bodies at and with Sandy's length, it makes the most sense. 

Sandy visited West Virginia back in late March and is expected to make a return visit sometime this summer. A decision date has not been unveiled at this time. 

