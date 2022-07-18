2023 WR Jaren Hamilton Drops Top Schools

Are you looking for the inside scoop on the 2022 West Virginia football season? Or are you looking for some inside information on the recruiting trail? Then, subscribe to Mountaineer Maven, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan and Christopher Hall, two names you can trust. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

After a very successful month of June which saw 11 recruits commit to West Virginia, things have slowed down a bit as expected. The dead period goes through nearly the entire month of July and all of August, so this is typically when things on the recruiting trail calm down for a few weeks.

That being said, there are a few recruits that you'll want to keep your eyes on over the next few weeks, including Gainesville, Florida wide receiver Jaren Hamilton. Over the weekend, Hamilton released his top seven schools which consisted of Alabama, Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Tennessee, USC, and West Virginia.

Shortly after releasing his top interests, Hamilton caught up with us here on Mountaineers Now to explain why WVU made the cut.

"Just talking with Coach Washington and getting a better understanding of how they see me and could potentially use me," Hamilton said. "I spoke to them every week before the dead period. I like how relaxed and informative the coaches are, especially Coach Washington."

Hamilton has not used any of his official visits but he did visit Michigan and Michigan State unofficially in the spring and attended at Alabama camp in mid-June.

Hamilton says he has no decision date at the moment.

