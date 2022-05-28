2023 WR Nathan Stewart Reveals College Choice

Are you looking for the inside scoop on West Virginia football recruiting? Then, subscribe to Mountaineer Maven, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan, a name you can trust and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

The Mountaineer coaching staff had a pretty good feeling about where things stood with 2023 wide receiver Rodney Gallagher, who is a consensus four-star recruit. After getting an inkling that Gallagher would be coming to WVU, the staff cooled off on its efforts in the pursuit of fellow 2023 receiver, Nathan Stewart (6'5", 190 lbs) of Laurel, Maryland.

On Friday, Stewart announced that he has committed to Temple. He chose the Owls over Buffalo, Maryland, and West Virginia. Stewart also held offers from Boston College, Bowling Green, Kent State, Howard, Massachusetts, and a few others.

