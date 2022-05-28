Skip to main content

2023 WR Nathan Stewart Reveals College Choice

West Virginia wide receiver target heading elsewhere.

The Mountaineer coaching staff had a pretty good feeling about where things stood with 2023 wide receiver Rodney Gallagher, who is a consensus four-star recruit. After getting an inkling that Gallagher would be coming to WVU, the staff cooled off on its efforts in the pursuit of fellow 2023 receiver, Nathan Stewart (6'5", 190 lbs) of Laurel, Maryland. 

On Friday, Stewart announced that he has committed to Temple. He chose the Owls over Buffalo, Maryland, and West Virginia. Stewart also held offers from Boston College, Bowling Green, Kent State, Howard, Massachusetts, and a few others.

