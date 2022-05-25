BREAKING: 2023 WR Rodney Gallagher Announces Commitment

Are you looking for the inside scoop on West Virginia football recruiting? Then, subscribe to Mountaineer Maven, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan, a name you can trust and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

West Virginia head coach Neal Brown is a very happy man right now as he just landed the crown jewel of the 2023 recruiting class in Uniontown, PA wide receiver Rodney Gallagher.

"They've been showing love since my freshman year," Gallagher told Mountaineers Now. "I have a great relationship with the whole staff, especially coach [Dontae] Wright - he's a good dude. It just felt like the best fit for me."

Gallagher was initially set to make his decision on the 4th of July, but decided to bump up that date to officially shut down his recruitment. Shortly after taking visits to West Virginia and Pitt in April, Gallagher released his top eight schools which consisted of Notre Dame, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Penn State, Pitt, Texas. Virginia Tech, and West Virginia. He also took visits to Penn State, Notre Dame, and Virginia Tech, but it really came down to Notre Dame, Pitt, and WVU.

An interesting factoid about Gallagher? Well, as an elite two-sport athlete, he was actually offered by WVU head basketball coach Bob Huggins during his sophomore year. He yielded several other basketball offers throughout the year before announcing that he was going to solely focus on football after high school.

Gallagher gives the Mountaineer offense an explosive playmaker to build around in the future. Assuming all goes well, he should see the field as a true freshman.

