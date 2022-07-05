Skip to main content

2023 WR Tastean Reddicks Chooses PAC 12 School Over WVU, Others

The Mountaineers lose out on talented South Florida receiver.

Are you looking for the inside scoop on the 2022 West Virginia football season? Or are you looking for some inside information on the recruiting trail? Then, subscribe to Mountaineer Maven, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan and Christopher Hall, two names you can trust. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

West Virginia wide receiver target Tastean Reddicks (6'1", 180 lbs) out of Dillard High School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida recently committed to Oregon State, choosing the Beavers over Akron, Appalachian State, Arkansas State, Bowling Green, East Carolina, Florida Atlantic, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Nebraska, Pitt, South Florida, Temple, Toledo, Tulane, Wake Forest, and WVU.

Reddicks didn't make it to Morgantown for an official visit but did have serious interest in the program.

"I was excited. I've always liked West Virginia," Reddicks said in regards to receiving the offer. "They were actually one of the first schools to talk to me during my junior year. Coach Tony Washington and I have talked through DM here and there. There's a lot of history in that conference receiver-wise as well as West Virginia. Of course Tavon [Austin]. But I'm from South Florida, so you know I rock with the guys Geno [Smith] and Stedman [Bailey]."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

As a junior, Reddicks reeled in 50 receptions for 651 yards and 10 touchdowns. 

Remaining wide receivers the Mountaineers are targeting in the 2023 recruiting class include Edward Combs III, Asaad Waseem, Justin Brown, Carmelo Taylor, Jaren Hamilton, Keion Wallace, and Jacob Page.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Screen Shot 2022-07-05 at 12.40.30 AM
Recruiting

WVU Secures Spot in Top Five for Florida Safety

By Schuyler Callihan47 seconds ago
Screen Shot 2022-07-05 at 3.03.37 AM
Recruiting

Top Five + Decision Date Released for 2023 WR Carmelo Taylor

By Schuyler Callihan1 minute ago
Left to right: Lance Dixon (5), Lee Kpogba (8)
Football

Three Players Who Will Produce the Most Fireworks in 2022

By Schuyler Callihan19 hours ago
Mar 9, 2022; Kansas City, MO, USA; The Big 12 logo at center court prior to the game between the West Virginia Mountaineers and the Kansas State Wildcats at T-Mobile Center.
Football

The Big 12 Needs to be Bold

By Christopher Hall20 hours ago
USATSI_15703311_168388579_lowres
Football

Report: Big 12 Weighing Options to Expand West

By Christopher Hall20 hours ago
Hot Board
Area 304+

WVU Football Recruiting Hot Board: Top Lists, Names to Watch + Decision Dates

By Schuyler Callihan22 hours ago
Member Exclusive
Untitled design - 2022-07-04T092938.421
Big 12

MAILBAG: WVU in Conference Realignment, Chances on 5-Star QB, Next to Commit + More

By Schuyler Callihan23 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-07-03 at 2.15.03 PM
Recruiting

WVU Football Commitment Watch: July 2022

By Schuyler CallihanJul 3, 2022