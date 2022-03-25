2023 WR Yazeed Haynes Decides Between Rutgers & West Virginia

A decision has been made by the talented Pennsylvania receiver.

Class of 2023 wide receiver Yazeed Haynes (6'2", 170 lbs) of North Penn HS in Fort Washington, PA released his top two schools on Tuesday which consisted of West Virginia and Rutgers. Just two days later, Haynes made his decision by committing to Rutgers on Thursday.

He also held offers from Boston College, Bowling Green, Maryland, Ole Miss, and Towson.

Other receivers West Virginia is targeting in the 2023 class include Edward Combs III, Ejani Shakir, Asaad Waseem, Karmello English, and several others.

