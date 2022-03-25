Skip to main content

2023 WR Yazeed Haynes Decides Between Rutgers & West Virginia

A decision has been made by the talented Pennsylvania receiver.

Are you looking for the inside scoop on West Virginia basketball recruiting? Then, subscribe to Mountaineer Maven, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan, a name you can trust and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

Class of 2023 wide receiver Yazeed Haynes (6'2", 170 lbs) of North Penn HS in Fort Washington, PA released his top two schools on Tuesday which consisted of West Virginia and Rutgers. Just two days later, Haynes made his decision by committing to Rutgers on Thursday.

He also held offers from Boston College, Bowling Green, Maryland, Ole Miss, and Towson.

Other receivers West Virginia is targeting in the 2023 class include Edward Combs III, Ejani Shakir, Asaad Waseem, Karmello English, and several others.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Baseball
Baseball

West Virginia Takes Game 1 from Youngstown State

By Christopher Hall11 hours ago
Graham Harrell
Football

WATCH: Graham Harrell Spring Practice Day 2

By Christopher Hall18 hours ago
20220324_113817
Football

WATCH: Jordan Lesley Spring Practice Day 2

By Christopher Hall18 hours ago
Untitled design - 2022-02-16T145108.419
Football

Is the Transfer Portal + NIL Hurting More Schools Than It is Helping?

By Schuyler Callihan18 hours ago
IMG_9982
Baseball

West Virginia, Marshall Rescheduled

By Christopher Hall20 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-03-23 at 12.34.01 PM
Recruiting

WVU Makes Top Two for 2023 WR Yazeed Haynes

By Schuyler Callihan23 hours ago
USATSI_17906031_168388579_lowres
Basketball

WVU Targeting Several Players in the Transfer Portal

By Schuyler CallihanMar 24, 2022
Victor Scott Canisius - Kennesaw State
Baseball

WVU, Youngstown Series Adjusted

By Christopher HallMar 23, 2022