2024 CB C.J. Heard Jr. Believes WVU is "Building Something Special"

Latest WVU offer gives thoughts on the program and what intrigues him about potentially playing in the Big 12 Conference.

Last week, the West Virginia coaching staff extended an offer to class of 2024 defensive back C.J. Heard Jr. (6'0", 180 lbs) of Woodward Academy in Atlanta, Georiga,

Due to only being a rising sophomore, he is not able to communicate with the coaching staff just yet but told Mountaineer Maven that he is looking forward to establishing a relationship with them down the road. As far as his interest in WVU goes, well, Heard Jr. thinks that it could be a good fit for him just from the standpoint that he would be playing against some of the Big 12's best receivers on a weekly basis. He says he still has some studying to do on the Mountaineer defense to see how he would fit in from a scheme perspective.

"They throw the ball a lot in the Big 12, and that's good for DBs like me because we get a lot of action," Heard Jr. said. "I really like what WVU is doing. They are a program that is building something special."

Heard Jr. also says that he is hoping to visit Morgantown sometime this summer for an unofficial visit, but a date has not been solidified as of this moment.

Heard Jr. currently holds offers from Tennessee, Penn State, Middle Tennessee, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Ole Miss, and West Virginia.

